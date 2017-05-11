Little Big Bangs Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
Photo provided by the band
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Nokia just released an updated version of their first phone. Remember when cassettes were all the rage? They’re both back, yo. Technology is cyclical, and Little Big Bangs is in on the action. A callback to grunge-era sensibilities, minus the excessive flannel, these tunes remind us that maybe those sounds left a little too soon. Even on the band’s latest release (which incidentally came via cassette), the artwork looks like something that would’ve arrived in the late ‘90s from your favorite wise-cracking motley crew. All time travel aside, these guys (and gal) still make great rock for modern times. The south city band has been busting eardrums for a few years now, with only a few releases to show for it, leaving fans crying for more — in whatever format we can get it.
Sonic Youth, Breeders, Pavement, Bully
