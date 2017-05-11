Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Little Big Bangs Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 6:34 AM

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE BAND
  • Photo provided by the band
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Nokia just released an updated version of their first phone. Remember when cassettes were all the rage? They’re both back, yo. Technology is cyclical, and Little Big Bangs is in on the action. A callback to grunge-era sensibilities, minus the excessive flannel, these tunes remind us that maybe those sounds left a little too soon. Even on the band’s latest release (which incidentally came via cassette), the artwork looks like something that would’ve arrived in the late ‘90s from your favorite wise-cracking motley crew. All time travel aside, these guys (and gal) still make great rock for modern times. The south city band has been busting eardrums for a few years now, with only a few releases to show for it, leaving fans crying for more — in whatever format we can get it.

Recommended if you like: Sonic Youth, Breeders, Pavement, Bully

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlebigbangs/
Bandcamp: https://littlebigbangs.bandcamp.com/


Jump to comments

More by Kevin Korinek

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  2. Bockman Returns with Kid, Its First Release In Several Years Read More

  3. Dubb Nubb's Hannah Rainey Branches Out with New Band Shady Bug Read More

  4. The Chimps Get Personal with Play No Evil Read More

  5. Rapper Miistro Freeyo Has an Unusual Accompanist: Himself Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation