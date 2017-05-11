Share
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Mathias & the Pirates Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 7:28 AM

PHOTO BY CHRIS RENTERIA
  • PHOTO BY CHRIS RENTERIA
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Out on the sea, with a singular shared goal and limited resources, a ship’s crew becomes family; each member syncs up to swing the oars, raise the sails, stoke the coals. So it goes with Mathias and the Pirates, whose members expertly build beats, grooves and lyrics into songs that can withstand any wave. Music scene veterans DJ LB and Grover Stewart lay down the sonic foundation along with a rotating circle of guests, while Mathias James and Ms. Vizion trade lyrics and harmonies in a rhythmic cadence that will leave you shouting “ahoy!” With equal parts funk, soul and pop, the Pirates’ version of hip-hop gives every listener something to enjoy. Batten down the hatches, because we’re going sailing.

Recommended if you like: Common, De La Soul, Digable Planets, the Roots

Official Website: http://mathiasandthepirates.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PiratesSTL/
Bandcamp: https://mathias.bandcamp.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFNl0BvsofDd6uVsXe0wXfg


