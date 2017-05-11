Mathias & the Pirates Is One of This Year's STL 77

PHOTO BY CHRIS RENTERIA

RFTOut on the sea, with a singular shared goal and limited resources, a ship’s crew becomes family; each member syncs up to swing the oars, raise the sails, stoke the coals. So it goes with Mathias and the Pirates, whose members expertly build beats, grooves and lyrics into songs that can withstand any wave. Music scene veterans DJ LB and Grover Stewart lay down the sonic foundation along with a rotating circle of guests, while Mathias James and Ms. Vizion trade lyrics and harmonies in a rhythmic cadence that will leave you shouting “ahoy!” With equal parts funk, soul and pop, the Pirates’ version of hip-hop gives every listener something to enjoy. Batten down the hatches, because we’re going sailing.Common, De La Soul, Digable Planets, the Roots