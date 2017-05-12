Black Lips Will Perform at the Duck Room Monday, On the Heels of a New Release

click to enlarge Photo by Lance Laurence

Black Lips

8 p.m. Monday, May 15. Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City. $17 to $20. 314-727-4444.

Black Lips' latest album,, opens with the 55-second "Overture: Sunday Mourning," featuring little more than a quiet drumbeat, subdued bass, a saxophone and a small chorus of children (or perhaps more likely, falsetto-affected adult voices) singing a simple "la-la-la" vocal line. It fades out just as quickly as it faded in, and it leaves the listener wholly unprepared for the thunderous opening of "Occidental Front," a mercilessly heavy riff that sounds as though it was pulled from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi's private stash. The Atlanta-based garage-rock act's eighth EP, released on Friday, sees the group expanding to a five-piece for the first time; its adventurous sound and dense songwriting (compared to previous releases) certainly reflect that change.Black Lips is well-known for its raucous live shows and deep respect for rock & roll pioneer Chuck Berry. This will be the band's first appearance in St. Louis since Berry passed — and at the Duck Room, no less, Chuck's longtime base of operations. There will surely be monkey business — but hopefully not too much.Stream "Squatting in Heaven" from the new album below: