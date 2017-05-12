Share
Email
Print

Friday, May 12, 2017

Black Lips Will Perform at the Duck Room Monday, On the Heels of a New Release

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LANCE LAURENCE
  • Photo by Lance Laurence
Black Lips' latest album, Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?, opens with the 55-second "Overture: Sunday Mourning," featuring little more than a quiet drumbeat, subdued bass, a saxophone and a small chorus of children (or perhaps more likely, falsetto-affected adult voices) singing a simple "la-la-la" vocal line. It fades out just as quickly as it faded in, and it leaves the listener wholly unprepared for the thunderous opening of "Occidental Front," a mercilessly heavy riff that sounds as though it was pulled from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi's private stash. The Atlanta-based garage-rock act's eighth EP, released on Friday, sees the group expanding to a five-piece for the first time; its adventurous sound and dense songwriting (compared to previous releases) certainly reflect that change.

Duck Walkin': Black Lips is well-known for its raucous live shows and deep respect for rock & roll pioneer Chuck Berry. This will be the band's first appearance in St. Louis since Berry passed — and at the Duck Room, no less, Chuck's longtime base of operations. There will surely be monkey business — but hopefully not too much.

Stream "Squatting in Heaven" from the new album below:


Black Lips
8 p.m. Monday, May 15. Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City. $17 to $20. 314-727-4444.



Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bockman Returns with Kid, Its First Release In Several Years Read More

  2. The 09 Pub Brings Neighborhood Bar Fun to Southampton Read More

  3. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  4. Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. Sleepy Kitty Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation