Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTA score can make or break a film or TV show; just imagine how differentorwould have been without their characters’ recognizable leitmotifs. But what about films that weren’t scored in the way we expect today? The Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra has carved out a unique niche, composing original orchestration for silent films and performing it alongside the movies during film festivals and special events. But sonic storytelling doesn’t end there; the St. Louis band also has scored poems and Shakespearean plays to bring something new and engaging to well-loved pieces. Its mix of traditional orchestral tools such as violins and trombones combines with modern electric guitars to give people a completely different, fully immersive way to experience classic screenplays and literature.Belle and Sebastian, Tindersticks, the Decemberists, Grizzly Bear