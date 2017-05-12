Share
Friday, May 12, 2017

Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 6:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

A score can make or break a film or TV show; just imagine how different The Godfather or Lost would have been without their characters’ recognizable leitmotifs. But what about films that weren’t scored in the way we expect today? The Rats and People Motion Picture Orchestra has carved out a unique niche, composing original orchestration for silent films and performing it alongside the movies during film festivals and special events. But sonic storytelling doesn’t end there; the St. Louis band also has scored poems and Shakespearean plays to bring something new and engaging to well-loved pieces. Its mix of traditional orchestral tools such as violins and trombones combines with modern electric guitars to give people a completely different, fully immersive way to experience classic screenplays and literature.

Recommended if you like: Belle and Sebastian, Tindersticks, the Decemberists, Grizzly Bear

Official Website: http://theratsandpeople.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RPMPO/
Bandcamp: https://ratsandpeople.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rats-1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ratsandpeoplempo


