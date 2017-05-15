Bates Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Tamara Dodd, a.k.a. Bates, came out swinging with her 2015 release The Great DeBates
, taking on radio and various other news outlets for their lack of female representation, especially in the hip-hop community. As a co-founder of the group FEMCEE Nation, Dodd believes that gender equality within music begins with women supporting other women, both in their respective scenes as well as everywhere else. Equal parts artist and activist, Dodd brings a throwback feel that somehow simultaneously summons the sound of the future. She unapologetically points out various layers to inequality and discrimination with issues of gender, class and race, and forces the listener to find their way to the truth in all of it. Bates’ beats hit hard, her words hit harder, and her presence will knock you off your feet.
Recommended if you like:
Young M.A, Bahamadia, M.I.A., Kendrick Lamar
Official Website: http://www.bates-stl.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BatesSTL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bates_stl
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bates_stl/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/yahomegirlbates