Bates Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Facebook

RFTTamara Dodd, a.k.a. Bates, came out swinging with her 2015 release, taking on radio and various other news outlets for their lack of female representation, especially in the hip-hop community. As a co-founder of the group FEMCEE Nation, Dodd believes that gender equality within music begins with women supporting other women, both in their respective scenes as well as everywhere else. Equal parts artist and activist, Dodd brings a throwback feel that somehow simultaneously summons the sound of the future. She unapologetically points out various layers to inequality and discrimination with issues of gender, class and race, and forces the listener to find their way to the truth in all of it. Bates’ beats hit hard, her words hit harder, and her presence will knock you off your feet.Young M.A, Bahamadia, M.I.A., Kendrick Lamar