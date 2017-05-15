Share
Email
Print

Monday, May 15, 2017

Bates Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 6:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Tamara Dodd, a.k.a. Bates, came out swinging with her 2015 release The Great DeBates, taking on radio and various other news outlets for their lack of female representation, especially in the hip-hop community. As a co-founder of the group FEMCEE Nation, Dodd believes that gender equality within music begins with women supporting other women, both in their respective scenes as well as everywhere else. Equal parts artist and activist, Dodd brings a throwback feel that somehow simultaneously summons the sound of the future. She unapologetically points out various layers to inequality and discrimination with issues of gender, class and race, and forces the listener to find their way to the truth in all of it. Bates’ beats hit hard, her words hit harder, and her presence will knock you off your feet.

Recommended if you like: Young M.A, Bahamadia, M.I.A., Kendrick Lamar

Official Website: http://www.bates-stl.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BatesSTL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bates_stl
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bates_stl/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/yahomegirlbates


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  2. Bockman Returns with Kid, Its First Release In Several Years Read More

  3. Mathias & the Pirates Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Dubb Nubb's Hannah Rainey Branches Out with New Band Shady Bug Read More

  5. Shot at Broadway Oyster Bar, Adam Hucke Has a New Album and a New Lease on Life Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation