Monday, May 15, 2017

Ghost Ice Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 6:47 AM

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Photo by Mabel Suen
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

You might notice that the web presence for Ghost Ice is approximately nil, an odd bit of technophobia for an act built around the measured unpredictability of digital and analog signals seeking communication and discord with one another. Jeremy Kannapell regularly trots out his suitcase full of knobs and wires for Ghost Ice sets, but don’t look for a packaged, recorded set of music anytime soon; Kannapell thrives on subtlety, manipulation and chance, creating a never-the-same-show-twice experience with each appearance at underground and D.I.Y. spaces. Given Kannapell’s gift for booking challenging, engrossing bills that stretch across the noise and new music spectrums, it’s no shock that he’s both an apt collaborator and egoless entity, but his hard-to-define style stands on its own.

