Ghost Ice Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Mabel Suen

RFTYou might notice that the web presence for Ghost Ice is approximately nil, an odd bit of technophobia for an act built around the measured unpredictability of digital and analog signals seeking communication and discord with one another. Jeremy Kannapell regularly trots out his suitcase full of knobs and wires for Ghost Ice sets, but don’t look for a packaged, recorded set of music anytime soon; Kannapell thrives on subtlety, manipulation and chance, creating a never-the-same-show-twice experience with each appearance at underground and D.I.Y. spaces. Given Kannapell’s gift for booking challenging, engrossing bills that stretch across the noise and new music spectrums, it’s no shock that he’s both an apt collaborator and egoless entity, but his hard-to-define style stands on its own.Ghost Ice