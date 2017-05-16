Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Joan of Dark Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 6:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Joan of Dark Like its revolutionary French namesake, Joan of Dark is here to rescue you — from mediocre rock, that is, not from English domination. The band’s four members are all veterans of of the local music community, with pedigrees from Née, Arson for Candy, the Skekses, the McGees and more, and they’ve been racking up the accolades for their relatively new supergroup. Formed just a little over a year ago, Joan of Dark already has become a must-see act, with songs that veer into punk, haunting pop and straight-up rock & roll. Wielding tunes as sharp as a sword, Joan of Dark deserves its local sainthood.

Recommended if you like: The Muffs, the Donnas, the Runaways, Veruca Salt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Joanofdarkstl


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hollywood Showclub Has a New Owner: The Parent Company of Rick's Cabaret Read More

  2. CaveofswordS Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  3. ShowcaseSTL to Feature More than 100 Acts in the Grove June 16 and 17 Read More

  4. Stacy Johnson, Singer with Ike Turner and Benny Sharp and the Sharpees, Has Died Read More

  5. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation