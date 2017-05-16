Joan of Dark Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Facebook

RFTJoan of Dark Like its revolutionary French namesake, Joan of Dark is here to rescue you — from mediocre rock, that is, not from English domination. The band’s four members are all veterans of of the local music community, with pedigrees from Née, Arson for Candy, the Skekses, the McGees and more, and they’ve been racking up the accolades for their relatively new supergroup. Formed just a little over a year ago, Joan of Dark already has become a must-see act, with songs that veer into punk, haunting pop and straight-up rock & roll. Wielding tunes as sharp as a sword, Joan of Dark deserves its local sainthood.The Muffs, the Donnas, the Runaways, Veruca Salt