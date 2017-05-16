Share
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Trauma Harness Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 6:47 AM

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Photo by Mabel Suen
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

A band built on the very capable backs of several other local champs (Shaved Women, Egg Chef, etc.) Trauma Harness has brought forth a perfect union of hardcore punk and frenzied pop. After roughly six years, give or take, and many tours, the band seems to have skillfully harnessed its own chaotic versatility and forged it into a signature sound. Josh Jenkins brings fast, unrelenting riffs together with a dreamy, sweet tone that can be confusing in the most pleasant way, while Andy Peterson’s bass lines bring out the beautiful backbone in each track. Trauma Harness’ sound is definitely as edgy as it gets, but John Birkner’s powerfully direct and dominant drumming drives the band right past the edge and straight off the cliff.

Recommended if you like: Vats, Lush, Nation of Ulysses

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Trauma-Harness-294845087197879/
Bandcamp: https://traumaharness.bandcamp.com


