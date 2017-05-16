Trauma Harness Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Mabel Suen

RFTA band built on the very capable backs of several other local champs (Shaved Women, Egg Chef, etc.) Trauma Harness has brought forth a perfect union of hardcore punk and frenzied pop. After roughly six years, give or take, and many tours, the band seems to have skillfully harnessed its own chaotic versatility and forged it into a signature sound. Josh Jenkins brings fast, unrelenting riffs together with a dreamy, sweet tone that can be confusing in the most pleasant way, while Andy Peterson’s bass lines bring out the beautiful backbone in each track. Trauma Harness’ sound is definitely as edgy as it gets, but John Birkner’s powerfully direct and dominant drumming drives the band right past the edge and straight off the cliff.Vats, Lush, Nation of Ulysses