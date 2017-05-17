Foxing Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTWith its sophomore album,, the indie-rock quintet Foxing threatened to raise expectations to bring-on-the-backlash levels. With glowing notices from Pitchfork and Alternative Press and successful tours of U.S. and Europe (even if that did include being assaulted in Chicago and having a head-on collision in Northern California last year) the band earned the right to coast for a while. Earlier this year, however, Foxing released the glowing, eerie and exquisite single “Two,” which it calls “a new spin on old classics,” featuring two radically reinterpreted songs from Dealer. “Indica Two” offers harrowing vocals and the band’s moodiest take on post-rock slow burn. And the flipside, “Redwoods Two,” is even better, a showcase for singer Lena Woods, who delivers the refrain “Find a reason not to leave” with prophetic grace, even as the band swells to orchestral force. With its bold arrangements and inspired songwriting, Foxing deserves every second of its current success. Savor this moment with them.Bright Eyes, Okkervil River, Sufjan Stevens, Foals