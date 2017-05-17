Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Foxing Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

With its sophomore album, Dealer, the indie-rock quintet Foxing threatened to raise expectations to bring-on-the-backlash levels. With glowing notices from Pitchfork and Alternative Press and successful tours of U.S. and Europe (even if that did include being assaulted in Chicago and having a head-on collision in Northern California last year) the band earned the right to coast for a while. Earlier this year, however, Foxing released the glowing, eerie and exquisite single “Two,” which it calls “a new spin on old classics,” featuring two radically reinterpreted songs from Dealer. “Indica Two” offers harrowing vocals and the band’s moodiest take on post-rock slow burn. And the flipside, “Redwoods Two,” is even better, a showcase for singer Lena Woods, who delivers the refrain “Find a reason not to leave” with prophetic grace, even as the band swells to orchestral force. With its bold arrangements and inspired songwriting, Foxing deserves every second of its current success. Savor this moment with them.

Recommended if you like: Bright Eyes, Okkervil River, Sufjan Stevens, Foals

Official: http://foxingtheband.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/FoxingTheBand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/foxing
Bandcamp: http://foxingtheband.bandcamp.com/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Prince, Was That U in St. Charles This Past Weekend? Read More

  2. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

  3. KDHX DJ Pat Wolfe Returns to Radio This Friday Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Flo Rida, Katy Perry, Too Many Zooz, GBH Fragile Porcelain Mice and More Read More

  5. Jeremiah Johnson Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation