Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Jeremiah Johnson Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 9:45 AM

PHOTO BY SOLEA PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Solea Photography

This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

If Jeremiah Johnson’s music were any greasier he could retire and open a one-stop soul food and oil change joint. The fully electrified blues and Southern rock of last year’s Blues Heart Attack belongs in the collection of any fan of contemporary guitar-slingers, though Johnson also has a killer way with honky-tonk shuffles and boogie woogie grooves, not to mention New Orleans-flavored dance-floor starters like “Everybody Party.” Yet for all the hot guitar work, in-the-pocket rhythms, and slinky organ and horn charts, it’s Johnson’s voice that makes him such a compelling performer and recording artist. His twang is lived, just like his blues, and he never sounds less than convincing.

Recommended if you like: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Black Crowes

Official: http://thejeremiahjohnsonband.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/JeremiahJohnsonBand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/jjb_bluesman
Bandcamp: http://jeremiahjohnsonsd.bandcamp.com/


