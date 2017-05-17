Jeremiah Johnson Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Solea Photography

RFTIf Jeremiah Johnson’s music were any greasier he could retire and open a one-stop soul food and oil change joint. The fully electrified blues and Southern rock of last year’sbelongs in the collection of any fan of contemporary guitar-slingers, though Johnson also has a killer way with honky-tonk shuffles and boogie woogie grooves, not to mention New Orleans-flavored dance-floor starters like “Everybody Party.” Yet for all the hot guitar work, in-the-pocket rhythms, and slinky organ and horn charts, it’s Johnson’s voice that makes him such a compelling performer and recording artist. His twang is lived, just like his blues, and he never sounds less than convincing.Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Black Crowes