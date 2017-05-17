Share
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

KDHX DJ Pat Wolfe Returns to Radio This Friday

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 7:50 AM

click image KDHX DJ Pat Wolfe will be returning to the airwaves. - IMAGE VIA TWITTER
After what he calls a "long thirteen months" off the air, popular KDHX (88.1 FM) DJ Pat Wolfe will be returning to airwaves in the St. Louis area once again.

Wolfe, whom RFT named "Best Fm Radio Personality" in 2012, hosted his show Interstate in the 10 a.m. to noon time slot each Friday from 2008 to 2016. The show's music revolved primarily around Americana, blues, country, southern rock and bluegrass.

But in April 2016, due to a conflict with his new work schedule, Wolfe had to take a break from Interstate until he could find a time slot that fit his hours. Interstate had its final broadcast on KDHX April 1, 2016.

After a year off the airwaves, an opening came along. Doug McKay, the host of the R&B, blues and soul centered show Juke Joint, announced in April that he will be stepping aside from his 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. slot, in what he calls a "sabbatical." The committee at KDHX agreed to put Wolfe back on the air and fill this time slot.

Wolfe describes leaving the show as "one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," and says he is "very excited" to return, as he missed his interactions with listeners.

Interstate is scheduled to return to KDHX this Friday, May 19, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. You can also stream online via TuneIn.




