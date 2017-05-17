Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Newly Announced: Flo Rida, Katy Perry, Too Many Zooz, GBH Fragile Porcelain Mice and More

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge Too Many Zooz will perform at Old Rock House on Saturday, June 24. - PHOTO VIA CROSSOVER TOURING
  • Photo via Crossover Touring
  • Too Many Zooz will perform at Old Rock House on Saturday, June 24.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Annual Piano Festival: Mon., June 5, 7 p.m.; Tue., June 6, 7 p.m., $10-$20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Born Of Osiris: W/ Volumes, Betraying The Martyrs, Widowmaker, Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Broken Social Scene: W/ Frightened Rabbit, Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $33-$36. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Districts: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.

Flo Rida: W/ AJR, Allen Gates, Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $9.63-$78. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Fragile Porcelain Mice: W/ NIL8, Braddock, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

GBH: W/ The Casualties, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Javier Mendoza: Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $25. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.

Jonny Lang: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $30-$155. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Katy Perry: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $47.50-$177.50. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Music Benefit for The American Heart Association: Sun., June 4, 3 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

Simply Three: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Story Of The Year: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $17-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Tony Hinchcliffe: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Too Many Zooz: W/ Dj Mahf, XeRoFuX, Quasar Camp, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Walter Trout: W/ Anthony Gomes, Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

  2. Prince, Was That U in St. Charles This Past Weekend? Read More

  3. Joan of Dark Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  5. The Vanilla Beans Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation