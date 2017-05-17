Newly Announced: Flo Rida, Katy Perry, Too Many Zooz, GBH Fragile Porcelain Mice and More

click to enlarge Photo via Crossover Touring

Too Many Zooz will perform at Old Rock House on Saturday, June 24.

Annual Piano Festival: Mon., June 5, 7 p.m.; Tue., June 6, 7 p.m., $10-$20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Born Of Osiris: W/ Volumes, Betraying The Martyrs, Widowmaker, Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Broken Social Scene: W/ Frightened Rabbit, Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $33-$36. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Districts: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Flo Rida: W/ AJR, Allen Gates, Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $9.63-$78. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Fragile Porcelain Mice: W/ NIL8, Braddock, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.GBH: W/ The Casualties, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Javier Mendoza: Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $25. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.Jonny Lang: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $30-$155. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Katy Perry: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $47.50-$177.50. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Music Benefit for The American Heart Association: Sun., June 4, 3 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Simply Three: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Story Of The Year: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $17-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Tony Hinchcliffe: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Too Many Zooz: W/ Dj Mahf, XeRoFuX, Quasar Camp, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Walter Trout: W/ Anthony Gomes, Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.