Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Big Freedia Will Make You Shake Your Ass at Ready Room Tonight

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 6:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS
  • PHOTO VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS
Big Freedia is on a mission to make you shake your ass. It doesn't matter who you are — a hip teenager, somebody's parent, an out of shape 34-year-old music writer who sweats when he takes the stairs — when Freedia comes to town, you will dance. And by god, you will like it. For almost twenty years the New Orleans-based MC has been performing high-energy, booty-shaking bounce music for fans of all walks of life, breaking into mainstream success around 2010. Her live shows are one-part rowdy church service and one-part aerobics class, with audiences gleefully participating in her trademark call-and-response lyrics while wiggling every part of their bodies to the point of exhaustion. To quote Freedia herself: "Ass everywhere ass everywhere a-a-a-ass everywhere ass everywhere ass everywhere a-a-a-a-asss everywhere." So yeah, you know what time it is.

Beyonce Approved: Hey, remember when "Formation" came out and the word "slay" shot to the top of the American lexicon for a few months? Well you can thank Big Freedia for that — it was she who first uttered the word in the song's interlude.


Big Freedia
8 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $20 tp $25. 314-833-3929.



Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tidal Volume's Zach Sullentrup Releases His First Solo Album, Debt Sounds Read More

  2. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

  3. Super Hero Killer Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Prince, Was That U in St. Charles This Past Weekend? Read More

  5. Shot at Broadway Oyster Bar, Adam Hucke Has a New Album and a New Lease on Life Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation