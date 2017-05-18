Big Freedia Will Make You Shake Your Ass at Ready Room Tonight

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS

Big Freedia

8 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $20 tp $25. 314-833-3929.

Big Freedia is on a mission to make you shake your ass. It doesn't matter who you are — a hip teenager, somebody's parent, an out of shape 34-year-old music writer who sweats when he takes the stairs — when Freedia comes to town, you will dance. And by god, you will like it. For almost twenty years the New Orleans-based MC has been performing high-energy, booty-shaking bounce music for fans of all walks of life, breaking into mainstream success around 2010. Her live shows are one-part rowdy church service and one-part aerobics class, with audiences gleefully participating in her trademark call-and-response lyrics while wiggling every part of their bodies to the point of exhaustion. To quote Freedia herself: "Ass everywhere ass everywhere a-a-a-ass everywhere ass everywhere ass everywhere a-a-a-a-asss everywhere." So yeah, you know what time it is.Hey, remember when "Formation" came out and the word "slay" shot to the top of the American lexicon for a few months? Well you can thank Big Freedia for that — it was she who first uttered the word in the song's interlude.