Tef Poe Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Chris Hazou

RFTWith the election of you-know-who, St. Louis’ most outspokenly activist hip-hop star isn’t about to start pulling punches. The cover of, his blistering 2017 collection, features Tef reading a copy of the now-defunctsporting the headline “President Shot Dead” above a picture of JFK. It’s a visual threat; the music makes that threat sonic. “Raised in the slums and every day I come back,” he spits on “Best Rapper Alive Like Weezy,” as the guitar-and-noise-scarred backing track sounds hell-bent on reinventing the trap style. Even on darker, low-throttled tracks like “Die High” and “Genocide,” Tef’s verbal skills cut damn close to the bone. “I pray that they don’t murder me,” he wails. “My enemies should just let it be.” Tef Poe knows that’s not likely; he also knows how to use music to fight back.Tupac Shakur, Lil Wayne, Rockwell Knuckles, Outkast