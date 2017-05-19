Get a Glimpse of the New Earthbound Brewery in This 360-Degree Lo-Fi Cherokee Video

click to enlarge Screenshot from the video below

The Lo-Fi Cherokee 2017 premiere party is this Saturday! Held this year at), the event will be your first chance to see all eighteen music videos that were filmed at venues across Cherokee Street on April 8 by Bill Streeter and his crew.In advance of the event, Streeter has shared an awesome 360-degree video of the Gaslight Squares' performance at the new Earthbound Brewery exclusively with RFT Music.The band performs on an elevated mezzanine, with the crowd watching from below. We can see that the space is still under construction, with boards over the windows. Some photos shared by Lo-Fi Cherokee's Facebook page on the day of filming put the space in perspective:The Gaslight Squares is but one of the acts whose video will be on display at the release party — the others are Pono AM, the Vigilettes, Anthony Lucius, Bagheera, Mt. Thelonious, Akio Tsuchida, Steven Deeds, Auset Music Project, Bottle Rockets, Mathias & The Pirates, Hands and Feet, the Defeated County, The Conformists, Super Hero Killer, Sharon Hazel Township, Eric Dontè and Dangerbird. The night kicks off at 7 p.m.; tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Streeter and Co. will begin rolling the videos out online starting next week — one new video will be unveiled each Tuesday and Thursday for the next nine weeks.Earthbound, which is currently housed across the street from the Luminary on Cherokee Street, is set to move into its new location on the same block come May 19. In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the space in the video below.