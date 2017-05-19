Other People Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Brian McCelland

RFTLocal rock & roll trio Other People is a bargain — listeners get two bands for the price of one. OK, that’s a bit of an overstatement, but co-frontmen Bob McMahon (acontributor) and Jeremy Goldmeier take their individual permutations of pop music down different pathways. McMahon’s guitar-driven contributions are indebted to quirky pop referents like XTC and mid-period Of Montreal, while Goldmeier pounds his piano with the conviction of a tunesmith who knows his Ben Folds from his Badfinger. This year’sfound the band consolidating 40 years of errant pop songs into something two-headed but still cohesive.Spoon, Squeeze, the Shins, Elvis Costello & the Attractions