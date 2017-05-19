Share
Friday, May 19, 2017

Other People Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 6:08 AM

PHOTO BY BRIAN MCCELLAND
  • Photo by Brian McCelland
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Local rock & roll trio Other People is a bargain — listeners get two bands for the price of one. OK, that’s a bit of an overstatement, but co-frontmen Bob McMahon (a Riverfront Times contributor) and Jeremy Goldmeier take their individual permutations of pop music down different pathways. McMahon’s guitar-driven contributions are indebted to quirky pop referents like XTC and mid-period Of Montreal, while Goldmeier pounds his piano with the conviction of a tunesmith who knows his Ben Folds from his Badfinger. This year’s Other Songs by Other People found the band consolidating 40 years of errant pop songs into something two-headed but still cohesive.

Recommended if you like: Spoon, Squeeze, the Shins, Elvis Costello & the Attractions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/otherpeoplemusic
Twitter: www.twitter.com/otherpeoplemusic
Bandcamp: http://otherpeoplestl.bandcamp.com


