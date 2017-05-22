David Beeman Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTPay attention to that cold tingle sliding down your spine as you listen to David Beeman’s handful of new songs. It may be partly shock that this full-strength, major-label grade material was written and produced right here in St. Louis. But it’s also probably a trickling sense of shame and pain from a breakup you thought you’d gotten over and are now viscerally re-living. Beeman is a masterful pop classicist on technical grounds — instantly memorable vocals and melodies, evocative instrumentation, highly stylized production — but it’s the lyrics that raise his songs to the rock heavens, transmuting painfully intimate lived experience into pop breakthroughs. Not that it all sounds “sad”: Taking cues from Father John Misty, for whom he works as soundman, Beeman’s newest material is confident, lush, even sometimes jaunty. And the effect is ultimately catharsis, for the listener at least. What it brings the singer is less clear.Father John Misty, Big Star, Angel Olsen, the Shins