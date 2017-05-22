Jack Grelle Is One of This Year's STL 77

PHOTO BY NATE BURRELL

RFTAs a college student, Jack Grelle began mixing his political beliefs with music, and the results were what you might expect from someone leaning toward anarchy: The young Grelle fairly destroyed his voice singing in hardcore bands. As he grew older he found his tastes running more toward country and folk, but his politics didn’t grow more conservative. As one of this city’s foremost purveyors of classic country and honky-tonk swing, Grelle and his band aren’t afraid to get topical. “Changes Never Made,” from last year’s, addresses the roots of Michael Brown’s murder and the unrest that resulted in Ferguson and across the U.S. Elsewhere on the disc, Grelle handles more typical fare — heartbreak, nostalgia, whiskey — but he’s able to inform an old form with new ideas.Doug Sahm, These United States, Waco Brothers, Lavender Country