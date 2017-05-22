Share
Email
Print

Monday, May 22, 2017

Jack Grelle Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 7:10 AM

PHOTO BY NATE BURRELL
  • PHOTO BY NATE BURRELL
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

As a college student, Jack Grelle began mixing his political beliefs with music, and the results were what you might expect from someone leaning toward anarchy: The young Grelle fairly destroyed his voice singing in hardcore bands. As he grew older he found his tastes running more toward country and folk, but his politics didn’t grow more conservative. As one of this city’s foremost purveyors of classic country and honky-tonk swing, Grelle and his band aren’t afraid to get topical. “Changes Never Made,” from last year’s Got Dressed Up to Be Let Down, addresses the roots of Michael Brown’s murder and the unrest that resulted in Ferguson and across the U.S. Elsewhere on the disc, Grelle handles more typical fare — heartbreak, nostalgia, whiskey — but he’s able to inform an old form with new ideas.

Recommended if you like: Doug Sahm, These United States, Waco Brothers, Lavender Country

Official Website: www.jackgrelle.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jackgrelle
Bandcamp: http://jackgrelle.bandcamp.com


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

  2. Brian Owens Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  3. Tef Poe Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Hell Night Is Atop St. Louis' Metal Scene — With the Best Dreadlocks in the Business Read More

  5. The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend: May 19 to 21 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation