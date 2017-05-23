Pokey LaFarge Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSHUA BLACK WILLIAMS

RFT, Pokey LaFarge’s second album for the Rounder label, may update the hot pre-War jazz and blues sound that he’s made a signature, but it certainly doesn’t leave it behind. The horn lines are sharper, the guitars bolder, the rhythms swampier yet punchier at the same time. The history of American music churns through this collection — from rhythm & blues to honky-tonk to swing, of course, but also sweet country soul and even garage rock & roll – and song-for-song it’s his best to date. To some, the album’s first single, “Riot in the Streets,” seemed a rather jaunty take on the Ferguson protest movement, but sue him for being catchy. For years, LaFarge’s music was a St. Louis treasure; it still is, but it now belongs to everyone who loves the craft of American songwriting and the thrill of a great band driving every song home.Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff, JD McPherson, Jimmie Rodgers