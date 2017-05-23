Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Pokey LaFarge Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 6:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSHUA BLACK WILLIAMS
  • PHOTO BY JOSHUA BLACK WILLIAMS
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Manic Revelations, Pokey LaFarge’s second album for the Rounder label, may update the hot pre-War jazz and blues sound that he’s made a signature, but it certainly doesn’t leave it behind. The horn lines are sharper, the guitars bolder, the rhythms swampier yet punchier at the same time. The history of American music churns through this collection — from rhythm & blues to honky-tonk to swing, of course, but also sweet country soul and even garage rock & roll – and song-for-song it’s his best to date. To some, the album’s first single, “Riot in the Streets,” seemed a rather jaunty take on the Ferguson protest movement, but sue him for being catchy. For years, LaFarge’s music was a St. Louis treasure; it still is, but it now belongs to everyone who loves the craft of American songwriting and the thrill of a great band driving every song home.

Recommended if you like: Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff, JD McPherson, Jimmie Rodgers

Official: http://pokeylafarge.net
Facebook: http://facebook.com/PokeyLaFarge
Pokey LaFarge: http://twitter.com/pokeylafarge
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/pokeylafarge
Bandcamp: https://pokeylafarge.bandcamp.com/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

  2. Mojo Craft Beer and Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Barracks Park August 19 Read More

  3. David Beeman Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  4. Jack Grelle Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. Town Cars Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation