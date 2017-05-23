Pokey LaFarge Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
-
PHOTO BY JOSHUA BLACK WILLIAMS
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Manic Revelations
, Pokey LaFarge’s second album for the Rounder label, may update the hot pre-War jazz and blues sound that he’s made a signature, but it certainly doesn’t leave it behind. The horn lines are sharper, the guitars bolder, the rhythms swampier yet punchier at the same time. The history of American music churns through this collection — from rhythm & blues to honky-tonk to swing, of course, but also sweet country soul and even garage rock & roll – and song-for-song it’s his best to date. To some, the album’s first single, “Riot in the Streets,” seemed a rather jaunty take on the Ferguson protest movement, but sue him for being catchy. For years, LaFarge’s music was a St. Louis treasure; it still is, but it now belongs to everyone who loves the craft of American songwriting and the thrill of a great band driving every song home.
Recommended if you like:
Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff, JD McPherson, Jimmie Rodgers
Official: http://pokeylafarge.net
Facebook: http://facebook.com/PokeyLaFarge
Pokey LaFarge: http://twitter.com/pokeylafarge
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/pokeylafarge
Bandcamp: https://pokeylafarge.bandcamp.com/