The Strange Places Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo by Brian Heffernan

RFTThe Strange Places is the Krazy Kat dreamscape of the man sometimes known as Chris Baricevic but nowadays going by the name Kristo. He’s got a few names because he’s got a few roles, including running Big Muddy Records, one of the region’s deepest wells of weird Americana, and playing in a host of bands. He’s a player who seems to have sprung fully grown from the head of his guitar like some desert-rock Athena, with a virtuosity and comfort that isn’t meant to be accessible to someone his age… so the whole band seems to have sped up their lives, living extra hard to catch up. The only signs of the Strange Places online are recordings made as Kristo, and while those are pleasingly porchy, the full band brings the spacedust, sawdust and desert wind that lets Kristo truly cut loose on guitar — and when that happens, even the moon begs for an encore.Country Teasers, Giant Sand, Bob Dylan, Meat Puppets