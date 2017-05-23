Share
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The Strange Places Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 6:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRIAN HEFFERNAN
  • Photo by Brian Heffernan
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

The Strange Places is the Krazy Kat dreamscape of the man sometimes known as Chris Baricevic but nowadays going by the name Kristo. He’s got a few names because he’s got a few roles, including running Big Muddy Records, one of the region’s deepest wells of weird Americana, and playing in a host of bands. He’s a player who seems to have sprung fully grown from the head of his guitar like some desert-rock Athena, with a virtuosity and comfort that isn’t meant to be accessible to someone his age… so the whole band seems to have sped up their lives, living extra hard to catch up. The only signs of the Strange Places online are recordings made as Kristo, and while those are pleasingly porchy, the full band brings the spacedust, sawdust and desert wind that lets Kristo truly cut loose on guitar — and when that happens, even the moon begs for an encore.

Recommended if you like: Country Teasers, Giant Sand, Bob Dylan, Meat Puppets

Official Website: http://www.bigmuddyrecords.com/artist/kristo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thestrangeplaces/
Bandcamp: https://kristostl.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/kristostl/


