Wednesday, May 24, 2017

American Wrestlers Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 6:29 AM

PRESS PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • Press photo courtesy of the band
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

American Wrestlers doesn't know the definition of a sophomore slump. In November, the group unleashed its second LP for Fat Possum, Goodbye Terrible Youth. A full-band affair — in contrast to 2015's self-titled effort, which was basically a collection of guitarist/vocalist Gary McClure's demos — Goodbye Terrible Youth derives tension from duality: It's a mighty melodic roar dominated by grungy distorted guitars, atmospheric keyboards and piano, and keening vocals. McClure emerges from the fray as a conspiratorial voice of reason, as he grapples with knotty topics such as faith, politics and growing up. Ever prolific, American Wrestlers quietly released the gem "Making A Difference," a Replacements-reminiscent meditation with wistful-sounding organ, in February as an Amazon Music exclusive.

Recommended if you like: New Order, Swervedriver, '90s guitar rock, R.E.M.

Exclusive song link: https://www.amazon.com/Making-a-Difference/dp/B01MS7419L
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americanwrestlers/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanwrestle
Bandcamp: https://americanwrestlersband.bandcamp.com/releases
Label website: http://fatpossum.com/artists/american-wrestlers/


