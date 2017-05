Newly Announced: Jeezy, Josh Ritter, the Wailers, Rich Homie Quan, Jidenna and More

Photo by Bryan Sutter

Jeezy will perform at the Ambassador on Friday, July 7.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.'Burbs Music & Arts Festival: W/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Dubloadz, Blaqout, Sat., Aug. 5, 2 p.m., $20-$25. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Alvin Youngblood Hart & Muscle Theory: Sun., June 18, 8:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Bearcub Dual Album Release Show: W/ 3 of 5, Pat Sajak Assassins, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $5. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Brantley Gilbert: Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Celtic Woman: Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $59. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Cut Up: W/ Breakmouth Annie, The Mondales, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Droids Attack: W/ Sumokem, Path of Might, Venomous Maxomum, Spacetrucker, Sun., July 2, 7 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goatwhore: W/ Anciients, Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Jeezy: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $40-$60. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.Jidenna: Sun., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Joel McHale: Fri., July 28, 7:30 & 10 p.m.; Sat., July 29, 7:30 & 10 p.m., $35-$45. Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Saint Louis Galleria Mall, Richmond Heights, 314-727-1260.John Witherspoon: Thu., June 22, 7:30 & 10 p.m.; Fri., June 23, 7:30 & 10 p.m.; Sat., June 24, 7:30 & 10 p.m., $22-$28. Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Saint Louis Galleria Mall, Richmond Heights, 314-727-1260.Josh Ritter: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$45. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $35. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Kevin Morby: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Mannheim Steamroller: Sat., Nov. 25, 3 & 8 p.m., $35-$100. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Mojo Craft Beer and Music Festival: W/ Story of the Year, P.O.D., Unwritten Law, the Orwells, Lucky Boys Confusion, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys Band, Sat., Aug. 19, 1 p.m., $55. Jefferson Barracks Park, 533 Grant Road, South St. Louis County, 314-544-5714.Music Memorial for Stacy Johnson: Sun., June 18, 3 p.m., $5. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Penny and Sparrow: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Poptone: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Reckless Kelly: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $20-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Rich Homie Quan: Fri., June 23, 10 p.m., $20. The Marquee Restaurant & Lounge, 1911 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-436-8889.S.L.U.M. Fest 2017: W/ Indiana Rome, Ackurate, Tank the Machine, Kendall Davidson, Graphic Nature MC's, Man of Destiny, P.R.E.A.C.H., Frost Money, Akeda, Rec Riddles, D2G, The Walkman, Borderlyne, Greze Gutta, Sat., June 17, 4 p.m., $10. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Smile Empty Soul: W/ Kaiju Killers, Skyline In Ruins, Cause Of Ruin, Audioburn, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $12.50-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.St. Louis Cigar Box Guitar Festival: Sat., June 3, 10 a.m., free. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.Straight No Chaser: Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Two Door Cinema Club: W/ Circa Waves, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Unsane: W/ Fashion Week, Dodecad, Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Wailers: Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Youth In Revolt: W/ Light Up The Sky, Vesta Collide, Thousand Below, Sat., July 1, 6 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.