The Listener's Cut Returns to the Stage at KDHX Tonight

In addition to the Space Parlour
airing every Thursday on 88.1 FM KDHX, DJ Nick Acquisto's voice can be heard many times a week on the Music Director's Cut
, where he shares and reviews new music from both emerging and esteemed artists alike. The Listener's Cut is an event that brings the audience into the mix and invites them to the Stage at KDHX to both comment and vote on their favorite of five new singles. After a brief hiatus, the Listener's Cut returns tonight at the Stage at KDHX
(3524 Washington Avenue
) from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Listener's Cut Happy Hour was first concocted in Spring 2016 as a way to bring musicians, industry people and music fans together for a night of deep listening and discussion. Acquisto would showcase five songs handpicked from new or upcoming releases and, after each song, three panelists from the music community would comment and give a quick score. The audience would then be free to speak their mind, and ultimately, vote for a winner. The last song standing would air on KDHX in the Listener's Cut segment, complete with comments from the live event.
click to enlarge
This month's iteration, in collaboration with ShowcaseSTL
, focuses on submissions from local bands who are brave enough to have their work publicly analyzed. Overall, the night should give a glimpse into the local music community and a refresher for seasoned showgoers who feel like they've heard it all.
The panelists this month include two familiar names for readers of Riverfront Times
: Music Editor Daniel Hill and frequent contributor Jaime Lees (who also runs HaikuLou.com
). The third panelist is Darian Wigfall of FarFetched Collective, rounding out a trio that will, between the three of them, help lead discussion with encyclopedic knowledge of St. Louis music.
The Listener's Cut starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Pre-sale tickets for ShowcaseSTL will be available at Magnolia Cafe, which will be open and serving drinks. Check out the Facebook event for more details.