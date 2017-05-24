Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Listener's Cut Returns to the Stage at KDHX Tonight

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 12:03 PM

PHOTO VIA FLICKR / ALAN LEVINE
In addition to the Space Parlour airing every Thursday on 88.1 FM KDHX, DJ Nick Acquisto's voice can be heard many times a week on the Music Director's Cut, where he shares and reviews new music from both emerging and esteemed artists alike. The Listener's Cut is an event that brings the audience into the mix and invites them to the Stage at KDHX to both comment and vote on their favorite of five new singles. After a brief hiatus, the Listener's Cut returns tonight at the Stage at KDHX (3524 Washington Avenue) from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Listener's Cut Happy Hour was first concocted in Spring 2016 as a way to bring musicians, industry people and music fans together for a night of deep listening and discussion. Acquisto would showcase five songs handpicked from new or upcoming releases and, after each song, three panelists from the music community would comment and give a quick score. The audience would then be free to speak their mind, and ultimately, vote for a winner. The last song standing would air on KDHX in the Listener's Cut segment, complete with comments from the live event.

click to enlarge 12705631_819340668172031_8329169346003411270_n.png
This month's iteration, in collaboration with ShowcaseSTL, focuses on submissions from local bands who are brave enough to have their work publicly analyzed. Overall, the night should give a glimpse into the local music community and a refresher for seasoned showgoers who feel like they've heard it all.

The panelists this month include two familiar names for readers of Riverfront Times: Music Editor Daniel Hill and frequent contributor Jaime Lees (who also runs HaikuLou.com). The third panelist is Darian Wigfall of FarFetched Collective, rounding out a trio that will, between the three of them, help lead discussion with encyclopedic knowledge of St. Louis music.

The Listener's Cut starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Pre-sale tickets for ShowcaseSTL will be available at Magnolia Cafe, which will be open and serving drinks. Check out the Facebook event for more details.


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ann Wilson Fights Back Family Heartache to Press On with Her Solo Career Read More

  2. W Karaoke Lounge to Bring Asian-Style Karaoke to the Loop Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Jeezy, Josh Ritter, the Wailers, Rich Homie Quan, Jidenna and More Read More

  4. American Wrestlers Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. 18andCounting Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation