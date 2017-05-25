Share
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Bassamp and Dano Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 6:13 AM

PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

In its nascent days, punk thrived on throwing up its middle finger and upending established political or corporate regimes. While that certainly continues these days, the genre has also grown to embrace pop riffs and good old-fashioned fun — and nobody has more fun than Bassamp and Dano. With speedy songs filled with lyrics about beer, boobs and being a goddamn American, the party punkers bring joyous insanity to a style that otherwise can be intimidating to the uninitiated. When Bassamp and Dano lament their explosive diarrhea on stage, it’s clear that everyone’s welcome to the fun poop-punk party. Check out their newly released split with the Queers, The Queers Regret Making a Record with Bassamp and Dano.

Recommended if you like: the Ramones, the Queers, Screeching Weasel, America

Official Website: http://www.failurecore.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bassampanddano/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bassampanddano
Bandcamp: https://bassampanddano.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bassamp-and-dano
ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/bassampanddano
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMWBYOT1DgDMq4_Ek3Hzm-w


