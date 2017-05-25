Bassamp and Dano Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via artist Facebook

RFTIn its nascent days, punk thrived on throwing up its middle finger and upending established political or corporate regimes. While that certainly continues these days, the genre has also grown to embrace pop riffs and good old-fashioned fun — and nobody has more fun than Bassamp and Dano. With speedy songs filled with lyrics about beer, boobs and being a goddamn American, the party punkers bring joyous insanity to a style that otherwise can be intimidating to the uninitiated. When Bassamp and Dano lament their explosive diarrhea on stage, it’s clear that everyone’s welcome to the fun poop-punk party. Check out their newly released split with the Queers,the Ramones, the Queers, Screeching Weasel, America