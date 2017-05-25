Share
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Skin Tags Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEPHEN HOULDSWORTH
  • PHOTO BY STEPHEN HOULDSWORTH
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Skins Tags is a very punk name for a band, which is fitting, because this band is punk as fuck. Guitarist Mabel Suen (also a photographer for RFT) burns through riot-infused chords while Shelly Koesterer bangs her drums into oblivion. Bassist Lucy Dougherty pulls double duty for the tumultuous Skin Tags as well as Little Big Bangs, but despite the groups’ different styles, she doesn’t seem out of place in either act. Together these three kick ass like no other trio in town, turning distorted, crunchy squalor into catchy transcriptions of youth. Equal parts hardcore and gutter grunge, Skin Tags is just as ferocious and rabid on stage as on its 2016 demo — which means once you start listening, you won’t be able to stop.

Recommended if you like: Jawbox, Bad Brains, Rites of Spring, publishing zines

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skintagsSTL/
Bandcamp: https://skintags.bandcamp.com/


