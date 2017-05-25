Skin Tags Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEPHEN HOULDSWORTH

RFTSkins Tags is a very punk name for a band, which is fitting, because this band is punk as fuck. Guitarist Mabel Suen (also a photographer for) burns through riot-infused chords while Shelly Koesterer bangs her drums into oblivion. Bassist Lucy Dougherty pulls double duty for the tumultuous Skin Tags as well as Little Big Bangs, but despite the groups’ different styles, she doesn’t seem out of place in either act. Together these three kick ass like no other trio in town, turning distorted, crunchy squalor into catchy transcriptions of youth. Equal parts hardcore and gutter grunge, Skin Tags is just as ferocious and rabid on stage as on its 2016 demo — which means once you start listening, you won’t be able to stop.Jawbox, Bad Brains, Rites of Spring, publishing zines