Friday, May 26, 2017

The Maness Brothers Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NATE BURRELL
  • Photo by Nate Burrell
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

The Maness Brothers’ new self-titled album is the kind of record that activates multiple senses. As the Southern-fried blues riffs enter your ears, you can almost smell the sweat and spilled bourbon of a loud show on a hot night somewhere in Alabama. But before you confuse this for some type of modern-day Molly Hatchet, Jake Maness’ biting drums and brother Dave’s aggressive vocals and blues-indebted guitar provide a beautiful side of danger — imagine if Iggy Pop had moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to record Raw Power. Together since 2012, the band could be looking at its biggest year yet, with another album set to record this summer and a tour that Jake Maness says will dwarf the band’s initial 30-show run in 2013.

Recommended if you like: the Stooges, Ten Foot Wizard, King of the North, Ume

Bandcamp: https://themanessbrothers.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheManessBrothers
Twitter: www.twitter.com/manessbrother


