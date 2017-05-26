The Maness Brothers Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo by Nate Burrell

RFTThe Maness Brothers’ new self-titled album is the kind of record that activates multiple senses. As the Southern-fried blues riffs enter your ears, you can almost smell the sweat and spilled bourbon of a loud show on a hot night somewhere in Alabama. But before you confuse this for some type of modern-day Molly Hatchet, Jake Maness’ biting drums and brother Dave’s aggressive vocals and blues-indebted guitar provide a beautiful side of danger — imagine if Iggy Pop had moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to record. Together since 2012, the band could be looking at its biggest year yet, with another album set to record this summer and a tour that Jake Maness says will dwarf the band’s initial 30-show run in 2013.the Stooges, Ten Foot Wizard, King of the North, Ume