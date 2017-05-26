The Sleepy Rubies Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
For a band that’s only technically been together for a little more than a year, the Sleepy Rubies has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Its debut EP, Great Big Love
, was released last July, and just a few months later, the group found itself performing at LouFest. The key to the band’s productivity may lie in the bond within its songwriting core — sisters Emily Wallace and Ali Ruby. The vocal interplay between the two, a central charm in the Rubies’ harmony-rich acoustic folk, has been developed since they were in high school together. Still, it’s not only the melding of their two voices that stands out on Great Big Love
, but also Wallace’s and Ruby’s individual tones. More big things are on the way: Wallace says the band is finishing up a second EP and will both tour and release a music video in support this summer.
Recommended if you like:
The Jayhawks, First Aid Kit, Lily and Madeline, the Weepies
