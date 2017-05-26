The Sleepy Rubies Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTFor a band that’s only technically been together for a little more than a year, the Sleepy Rubies has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Its debut EP,, was released last July, and just a few months later, the group found itself performing at LouFest. The key to the band’s productivity may lie in the bond within its songwriting core — sisters Emily Wallace and Ali Ruby. The vocal interplay between the two, a central charm in the Rubies’ harmony-rich acoustic folk, has been developed since they were in high school together. Still, it’s not only the melding of their two voices that stands out on, but also Wallace’s and Ruby’s individual tones. More big things are on the way: Wallace says the band is finishing up a second EP and will both tour and release a music video in support this summer.The Jayhawks, First Aid Kit, Lily and Madeline, the Weepies