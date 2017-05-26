Share
Email
Print

Friday, May 26, 2017

The Sleepy Rubies Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 7:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

For a band that’s only technically been together for a little more than a year, the Sleepy Rubies has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Its debut EP, Great Big Love, was released last July, and just a few months later, the group found itself performing at LouFest. The key to the band’s productivity may lie in the bond within its songwriting core — sisters Emily Wallace and Ali Ruby. The vocal interplay between the two, a central charm in the Rubies’ harmony-rich acoustic folk, has been developed since they were in high school together. Still, it’s not only the melding of their two voices that stands out on Great Big Love, but also Wallace’s and Ruby’s individual tones. More big things are on the way: Wallace says the band is finishing up a second EP and will both tour and release a music video in support this summer.

Recommended if you like: The Jayhawks, First Aid Kit, Lily and Madeline, the Weepies

Bandcamp: https://thesleepyrubies.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/sleepyrubies
Twitter: www.twitter.com/sleepyrubies


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Finn's Motel Returns With First New Album in Eleven Years Read More

  2. Ann Wilson Fights Back Family Heartache to Press On with Her Solo Career Read More

  3. How Lavender Country, Country's First Openly Gay Band, Found Allies in St. Louis Read More

  4. At 66, Bill Frisell Is Still Finding His Voice Read More

  5. The Maness Brothers Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation