Beth Bombara Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Nate Burrell

RFTIt’s been a decade now since Beth Bombara arrived in St. Louis, announcing her debut with the EPin 2007. Over that time, local music fans have been treated to five releases showcasing a style that falls somewhere on the edges of Americana without tipping completely into revivalist folk. Her newest release,, continues that trend – mixing upbeat pop numbers with slower pieces that suggest contemplation. The key, as always, is Bombara’s voice – strong and calming regardless of the subject matter, like a captain ready to face whatever storm might be on the horizon. Her new album was picked up by European label At the Helm Records, and Bombara is currently planning a tour of Europe to complement her North American shows — including a stop at LouFest this year.Neko Case, Beth Orton, Natalie Merchant, Aimee Mann