Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Beth Bombara Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 6:42 AM

PHOTO BY NATE BURRELL
  • Photo by Nate Burrell
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It’s been a decade now since Beth Bombara arrived in St. Louis, announcing her debut with the EP Abandon Ship in 2007. Over that time, local music fans have been treated to five releases showcasing a style that falls somewhere on the edges of Americana without tipping completely into revivalist folk. Her newest release, Map and No Direction, continues that trend – mixing upbeat pop numbers with slower pieces that suggest contemplation. The key, as always, is Bombara’s voice – strong and calming regardless of the subject matter, like a captain ready to face whatever storm might be on the horizon. Her new album was picked up by European label At the Helm Records, and Bombara is currently planning a tour of Europe to complement her North American shows — including a stop at LouFest this year.

Recommended if you like: Neko Case, Beth Orton, Natalie Merchant, Aimee Mann

Bandcamp: https://bethbombara.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bethbombara
Twitter: www.twitter.com/bethbombara


