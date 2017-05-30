Thor Axe Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo by Whitener Photographic Arts

RFTWhile the spelling of the name calls to mind a hatchet-wielding maniac, wordplay artists will giggle at the pun. Labeled as instrumental metal (which is undoubtedly in its DNA), the band seems to best be described as mid to late ‘70s metal — the kind we all know and love and karaoke to when we’re drunk out of our minds. Thor Axe might best be described as a local super group, composed of members of So Many Dynamos, the Gorge and Black Fast. Together they hold the stage and take no prisoners with thundering bass and drums, driving synths and triple-harmony guitar leads. When all these elements combine, a chemical reaction transpires in your brain, and you're forced to pump your fist in the air over and over again. Just make sure you’re not actually holding an axe — you might dismember the hipster next to you.Diamond Nights, Thin Lizzy, Natty Light, Trans Am (the band or the car), ‘80s video game soundtracks