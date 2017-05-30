Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Thor Axe Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 6:35 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY WHITENER PHOTOGRAPHIC ARTS
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

While the spelling of the name calls to mind a hatchet-wielding maniac, wordplay artists will giggle at the pun. Labeled as instrumental metal (which is undoubtedly in its DNA), the band seems to best be described as mid to late ‘70s metal — the kind we all know and love and karaoke to when we’re drunk out of our minds. Thor Axe might best be described as a local super group, composed of members of So Many Dynamos, the Gorge and Black Fast. Together they hold the stage and take no prisoners with thundering bass and drums, driving synths and triple-harmony guitar leads. When all these elements combine, a chemical reaction transpires in your brain, and you're forced to pump your fist in the air over and over again. Just make sure you’re not actually holding an axe — you might dismember the hipster next to you.

Recommended if you like: Diamond Nights, Thin Lizzy, Natty Light, Trans Am (the band or the car), ‘80s video game soundtracks

Official Website: https://thoraxeband.tumblr.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thoraxeband/
Bandcamp: https://thor-axe.bandcamp.com/releases


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. LouFest Adds Snoop Dogg, Spoon, Run the Jewels and More to 2017 Lineup Read More

  2. New Majic 103.7 Brings 'Throwback R&B' to St. Louis Radio Read More

  3. Ann Wilson Fights Back Family Heartache to Press On with Her Solo Career Read More

  4. The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Memorial Day Weekend Read More

  5. Brother Ali Is Coming to the Firebird to Support His Stellar New Album Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation