Dracla Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Mabel Suen

RFTAt first glance, Dracla appears to be a drunken Halloween lounge act similar to Bill Murray’s “Nick the Lounge Singer” character from his early years on— but it only takes about five seconds into a performance for that image to switch to one of a street-fighting vampire overlord. Bass high on the hip, the pale-faced Ray Kannenberg seizes the helm with a startling command of “SILENCE,” ordering and acquiring obedience from the crowd even as he sets the tone for the next half-hour of riff-laden vampire metal. Skillfully backed by Bug Chaser’s Jake Jones and Kevin Insinna, as well as Nathan Dick and Nick Kampen, the band has all the meat and darkness implied by its name, a seriously heavy package tied up nicely with a dirty black bow (the one holding Kannenberg’s cape on, naturally). Sabbath beware; Dracla has risen.Black Sabbath, Bug Chaser, vampires