Thursday, June 1, 2017

Dracla Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 10:14 AM

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Photo by Mabel Suen
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

At first glance, Dracla appears to be a drunken Halloween lounge act similar to Bill Murray’s “Nick the Lounge Singer” character from his early years on SNL — but it only takes about five seconds into a performance for that image to switch to one of a street-fighting vampire overlord. Bass high on the hip, the pale-faced Ray Kannenberg seizes the helm with a startling command of “SILENCE,” ordering and acquiring obedience from the crowd even as he sets the tone for the next half-hour of riff-laden vampire metal. Skillfully backed by Bug Chaser’s Jake Jones and Kevin Insinna, as well as Nathan Dick and Nick Kampen, the band has all the meat and darkness implied by its name, a seriously heavy package tied up nicely with a dirty black bow (the one holding Kannenberg’s cape on, naturally). Sabbath beware; Dracla has risen.

Recommended if you like: Black Sabbath, Bug Chaser, vampires

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/draclasocialmediarelations/
Bandcamp: https://dracla.bandcamp.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dracla_socialmediarelations

Jump to comments
