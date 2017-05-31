Mvstermind Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY JERMARCO BRITTON
These days, Muhammad Austin, a.k.a. Mvstermind, may well be among St. Louis’ most visible artists on the national level, both in and out of the hip-hop scene. Following appearances at festivals including A3C, SXSW and MCA Day alongside the likes of G-Eazy, Ab-Soul, Oddisee, Travis Scott and Chance the Rapper — not to mention getting the video for his single “Mali Moolah” in rotation on MTV, BET and Fuse — you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a St. Louis artist commanding more attention across the country. While impressive, that steadily increasing notoriety isn’t especially surprising if you’ve heard Mvstermind’s one-of-a-kind production style and thoughtful, probing lyrics.
Recommended if you like:
J.Cole, Drake, Little Dragon, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples
Official: http://www.mvstermind.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mvstermind/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mvstermind
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mvstermind
Bandcamp: https://mvstermindmme.bandcamp.com/