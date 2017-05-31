Share
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Mvstermind Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 6:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JERMARCO BRITTON
  • PHOTO BY JERMARCO BRITTON
These days, Muhammad Austin, a.k.a. Mvstermind, may well be among St. Louis’ most visible artists on the national level, both in and out of the hip-hop scene. Following appearances at festivals including A3C, SXSW and MCA Day alongside the likes of G-Eazy, Ab-Soul, Oddisee, Travis Scott and Chance the Rapper — not to mention getting the video for his single “Mali Moolah” in rotation on MTV, BET and Fuse — you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a St. Louis artist commanding more attention across the country. While impressive, that steadily increasing notoriety isn’t especially surprising if you’ve heard Mvstermind’s one-of-a-kind production style and thoughtful, probing lyrics.

Recommended if you like: J.Cole, Drake, Little Dragon, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples

Official: http://www.mvstermind.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mvstermind/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mvstermind
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mvstermind
Bandcamp: https://mvstermindmme.bandcamp.com/


