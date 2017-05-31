Newly Announced: Big Muddy Blues Festival, Umphrey’s McGee, Montana of 300 and More

click to enlarge Photo via Audible Treats

Montana of 300 will perform at Fubar on Saturday, July 1.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Big Muddy Blues Festival: W/ Marquise Knox, Roland Johnson, Marsha Evans, Jeremiah Johnson, Kim Massie, Boo Boo Davis, Big Mike Aguirre & the Blu City All Stars, David Dee, Big George Brock, Kim Massie and the Solid Senders, more, Fri., Sept. 1, 2 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 2, 2 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 3, 2 p.m., TBA. Laclede's Landing, N. First St. & Lucas Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-5875.Bobaflex: W/ As Earth Shatters, Robbing Jon, Wed., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $13-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.The Boy Band Night: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $12-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brick + Mortar: Wed., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Death to the Ball: A Tribute to Headbangers Ball: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Hyborian: W/ Godmaker, Railhazer, Voidgazer, Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Kyle Kinane: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Maria Bamford: W/ Jackie Kashian, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $30-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Marquise Knox: Fri., June 30, 5 p.m., $10. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Miss Robbie Montgomery & Meet Me in St. Louis Band: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $25. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.MoMo Fest: W/ Alex Stewart, Carondelet Guy, Ish, Le’Ponds, Isabel Rex, Persh, Shady Bug, Sleepeasies, The Vanilla Beans, Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $5. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Montana of 300: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $20-$80. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Railroad Earth: W/ moe., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ray Wylie Hubbard: Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.The Steppin Stones: Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Still on the streets: A Vagrant Records Tribute Night: Fri., July 28, 8:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.THRAK: A King Crimson Tribute: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Umphrey’s McGee: W/ Aqueous, Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $32.50-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Witchtrap: W/ Unspeakable, Lightning Wolf, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.