John Henry Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
John Henry has the harmonies, he has the songs and he has the sounds to cover a multitude of genres. His most recent album, Dark City Dark Country
, received accolades from a variety of music media outlets including the vaunted No Depression
, which deemed it “first-class heartland rock.” That high praise was well-earned: The album has tinges of pop, blues and Americana, with a significant helping of rock & roll driving the mix. John Henry has surrounded himself with an arsenal of St. Louis rock stars, giving a supergroup vibe even while proving himself capable of standing alone when necessary. Songs as solid as his always translate well — regardless of the setting.
Official: https://www.johnhenryandtheengine.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenryparr