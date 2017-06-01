John Henry Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via artist website

RFTJohn Henry has the harmonies, he has the songs and he has the sounds to cover a multitude of genres. His most recent album,, received accolades from a variety of music media outlets including the vaunted, which deemed it “first-class heartland rock.” That high praise was well-earned: The album has tinges of pop, blues and Americana, with a significant helping of rock & roll driving the mix. John Henry has surrounded himself with an arsenal of St. Louis rock stars, giving a supergroup vibe even while proving himself capable of standing alone when necessary. Songs as solid as his always translate well — regardless of the setting.Hozier, the Lumineers, Joseph Arthur, the Head and the Heart