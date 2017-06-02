Hell Night Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Daniel Hill

RFTYou might think that the dyed-in-the-wool metal lifers in Hell Night would scoff at the heavily made-up, overtly glammified strand of hair metal that filled MTV screens with visions of Spandex and AquaNet, but you’d be so, so wrong. For its latest EP, the band takes a heavy swing at Cinderella’s “Night Songs” as the lead-off track, coating it in a sludgy, crunchy slurry. The rest of the set is a bit more corrosive and reliant on the quick-turn riffs that guitarist Andy White, bassist Eric Eyster and drummer Adam Arseneau churn out with hive-mind dexterity. Singer Brian Fair is a relatively recent addition, but he’s wasted no time in establishing a fulcrum in Hell Night’s pneumatic machinery.Dead Kennedys, Shadows Fall, Poison riffs at double speed, chainsaws