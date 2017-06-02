Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 2, 2017

Hell Night Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 10:43 AM

PHOTO BY DANIEL HILL
  • Photo by Daniel Hill
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

You might think that the dyed-in-the-wool metal lifers in Hell Night would scoff at the heavily made-up, overtly glammified strand of hair metal that filled MTV screens with visions of Spandex and AquaNet, but you’d be so, so wrong. For its latest EP Hell Night Songs, the band takes a heavy swing at Cinderella’s “Night Songs” as the lead-off track, coating it in a sludgy, crunchy slurry. The rest of the set is a bit more corrosive and reliant on the quick-turn riffs that guitarist Andy White, bassist Eric Eyster and drummer Adam Arseneau churn out with hive-mind dexterity. Singer Brian Fair is a relatively recent addition, but he’s wasted no time in establishing a fulcrum in Hell Night’s pneumatic machinery.

Recommended if you like: Dead Kennedys, Shadows Fall, Poison riffs at double speed, chainsaws

Bandcamp: https://hellnightstl.bandcamp.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hellnightus/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why the Hell Are St. Louis Musicians Performing "Smooth" Ten Times in a Row This Weekend? Read More

  2. Forest Park's 1974 KISS Kite Fly Gets Immortalized in Song — Acid Trips, Busted Faces and All Read More

  3. Cigar Box Guitar Festival Brings DIY Instruments to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

  4. The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend: June 2 to 4 Read More

  5. John Henry Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation