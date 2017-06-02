Marquise Knox Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
The annual Baby Blues Showcase has been going on long enough that local blues fans have been able to watch those fresh-faced singers and guitar-slingers grow up practically before their eyes. Marquise Knox made his name on that stage — and went on to burn down many others. Now in his mid-twenties, he’s no longer a baby and has logged thousands of miles at home and abroad preaching the gospel of the blues. Knox certainly pays homage to his forebears — his latest, Here I Am
, includes versions of a few Muddy Waters songs — but his age and enthusiasm has helped keep local blues music fresh and vibrant over the past decade.
Recommended if you like:
Albert King, Muddy Waters, Bobby Rush, Buddy Guy
Official: http://marquiseknoxblues.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marquiseknoxblues/