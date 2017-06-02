There's a Metallica-Focused Pop-Up on Cherokee Right Now

click to enlarge
Metallica fans are making their way to Cherokee.
If you love Metallica, you might want to get down to Cherokee Street — pronto.
A pop-up shop opened its doors at 3 p.m. today at 2600 Cherokee Street, offering everything from Metallica coolers to high-end vintage T-shirts. It plans to offer the merchandise until 4 p.m. Sunday — and then it's gone for good. (Hey! Just in time for you to head over to the band's concert at Busch Stadium!)
Word about the pop-up started to trickle out yesterday, as Cherokee's steady stream of visitors noticed the neatly stacked Metallica T-shirts and began making note on social media. This being St. Louis, word spread quickly. By the time the organizers opened the doors for the first time today, there was a line down the block.
These sorts of stand-alone merchandise shops have become an event surrounding high-profile concerts in recent years
, although they're relatively new to St. Louis. Music promoters hope to harness the enthusiasm generated by a big-name band coming to town, selling their wares to both ticketed and unticketed fans.
And it's not all about the stuff you can buy
. It's also about what you can experience. We can't say anything more about that, but you might want to listen to The Point (105.7 FM) for further details.
