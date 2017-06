There's a Metallica-Focused Pop-Up on Cherokee Right Now

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JASON DEEM

Metallica fans are making their way to Cherokee.

If you love Metallica, you might want to get down to Cherokee Street — pronto.A pop-up shop opened its doors at 3 p.m. today at 2600 Cherokee Street, offering everything from Metallica coolers to high-end vintage T-shirts. It plans to offer the merchandise until 4 p.m. Sunday — and then it's gone for good. (Hey! Just in time for you to head over to the band's concert at Busch Stadium!)Word about the pop-up started to trickle out yesterday, as Cherokee's steady stream of visitors noticed the neatly stacked Metallica T-shirts and began making note on social media. This being St. Louis, word spread quickly. By the time the organizers opened the doors for the first time today, there was a line down the block.These sorts of stand-alone merchandise shops have become an event surrounding high-profile concerts in recent years , although they're relatively new to St. Louis. Music promoters hope to harness the enthusiasm generated by a big-name band coming to town, selling their wares to both ticketed and unticketed fans.And it's not all about the stuff you can. It's also about what you can experience. We can't say anything more about that, but you might want to listen to The Point (105.7 FM) for further details.