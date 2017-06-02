Third Man Records' Rolling Record Store Is Coming to Vintage Vinyl on Monday

The Third Man Records Rolling Record Store — basically a food truck, except the food is delicious vinyl — will make a stop at Vintage Vinyl this Monday.
In its former life the truck was a delivery vehicle for UPS. Third Man Records founder Jack White, who once had his own upholstery business in Detroit, redesigned the vehicle from the ground up, painting it his signature yellow and black and transforming its interior into a miniature record shop bursting with Third Man goodies.
Photo by Doyle Murphy
The Rolling Record Store made its debut at SXSW in 2011, and has since logged many miles criss-crossing the country, stopping at music festivals and record stores alike to hawk its wares — including exclusive Third Man vinyl for collectors.
"I'm guessing there's gonna be some Third Man exclusives and stuff," says Vintage Vinyl promotions and marketing manager Orlandez Lewis. "They haven't really gotten too much into descriptives as far as if there's gonna be a special release of certain things. But yeah, typically with it being Third Man there will probably be something that's a multi-colored thing or something else like that. I'm sure there'll be something like that with it."
People were out here — I think it was on a Tuesday, I wanna say — at least like, kinda like Record Store Day, maybe like the night before or so," Lewis says. "They were out here pretty early."
In addition to the vinyl, the truck will have merch for sale, including t-shirts, pins, buttons and stickers. White himself is not expected to be making an appearance, but the truck has a built-in set of turntables that ensure a mobile party. (Plus White is old pals with Pokey LaFarge, who recently performed at Vintage Vinyl for Record Store Day. Maybe he'll stop by and spin some tunes? Stranger things have happened.)
The Rolling Record Store will set up camp from noon to 2 p.m. For more information follow its official Twitter.
For a better look inside the truck and what it's all about, watch Consequence of Sound's video below: