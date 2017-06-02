Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 2, 2017

Third Man Records' Rolling Record Store Is Coming to Vintage Vinyl on Monday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • Screenshot from the video below
The Third Man Records Rolling Record Store — basically a food truck, except the food is delicious vinyl — will make a stop at Vintage Vinyl this Monday.

In its former life the truck was a delivery vehicle for UPS. Third Man Records founder Jack White, who once had his own upholstery business in Detroit, redesigned the vehicle from the ground up, painting it his signature yellow and black and transforming its interior into a miniature record shop bursting with Third Man goodies.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DOYLE MURPHY
  • Photo by Doyle Murphy
The Rolling Record Store made its debut at SXSW in 2011, and has since logged many miles criss-crossing the country, stopping at music festivals and record stores alike to hawk its wares — including exclusive Third Man vinyl for collectors.

"I'm guessing there's gonna be some Third Man exclusives and stuff," says Vintage Vinyl promotions and marketing manager Orlandez Lewis. "They haven't really gotten too much into descriptives as far as if there's gonna be a special release of certain things. But yeah, typically with it being Third Man there will probably be something that's a multi-colored thing or something else like that. I'm sure there'll be something like that with it."

The last time the truck came through St. Louis was May 2012; the event saw a lined wrapped around the block outside Vintage Vinyl, with some eager customers camping out and waiting more than twelve hours.

People were out here — I think it was on a Tuesday, I wanna say — at least like, kinda like Record Store Day, maybe like the night before or so," Lewis says. "They were out here pretty early."

In addition to the vinyl, the truck will have merch for sale, including t-shirts, pins, buttons and stickers. White himself is not expected to be making an appearance, but the truck has a built-in set of turntables that ensure a mobile party. (Plus White is old pals with Pokey LaFarge, who recently performed at Vintage Vinyl for Record Store Day. Maybe he'll stop by and spin some tunes? Stranger things have happened.)

The Rolling Record Store will set up camp from noon to 2 p.m. For more information follow its official Twitter.

For a better look inside the truck and what it's all about, watch Consequence of Sound's video below:




Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why the Hell Are St. Louis Musicians Performing "Smooth" Ten Times in a Row This Weekend? Read More

  2. The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend: June 2 to 4 Read More

  3. Forest Park's 1974 KISS Kite Fly Gets Immortalized in Song — Acid Trips, Busted Faces and All Read More

  4. Cigar Box Guitar Festival Brings DIY Instruments to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

  5. Hell Night Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation