ICE Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTBefore she was ICE she was Black James, and before she was Black James she was Jennifer James McDaniel. Whatever the handle, McDaniel continues to plumb the weird, Technicolor depths of her subconscious, with an artistic vision that encompasses dance parties, pixelated artwork and social activism. A pair of 2016 releases,and, showed that, as ICE, McDaniel is rooting her musical output in glitchy, hyperspeed rhythms and mutated, candy-coated vocals. McDaniel prefers to use the term “underwater” to describe her work — a fitting description for the murky, blurred dance music she creates. No one element of ICE’s output contains all of McDaniel’s reach. It’s best to keep one ear to the ground and one ear underwater to track her next move.Big Freedia, sun-warped cassette tapes, Casiotone beats at maximum BPM