The Gorge Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Follow the post-apocalyptic mood of the current news cycle and it’s not hard to imagine that we’re in year one of the fabled Thousand Year Fire
that adorns metal quartet the Gorge’s latest LP. There’s certainly enough of-the-moment portent in Phil Ring’s vocals and delivery, and on the song “Pedestals” he takes a swing at the corrupted humanity of our elected leaders. But what separates the Gorge from its fellow metal bands comes from the musicians’ dexterity and willingness to tinker with the formula; Ring and fellow guitarist Joe Bowers engage in a regular tug of war with their axes, while bassist Chris Turnbaugh and drummer Jerry Mazzuca aren’t afraid to use their jazz tutelage to give these songs unexpected contours.
Recommended if you like:
Mastadon, Refused, Meshuggah, Fister
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGorge/
Bandcamp: https://thegorge.bandcamp.com