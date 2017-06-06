Norah Jones Will Perform at Peabody Opera House Tonight

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BLUE NOTE RECORDS

Norah Jones

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market Street. $58 to $62. 314-499-7600.

What Norah Jones lacks in edge she makes up for in what matters: melody, emotion, risks (as subtle as they may be), the pure beauty of music. If her collaboration with hipster hero Danger Mouse wasn’t enough to win over indie-rockists, her new album, Day Breaks, stands no chance. A return to piano and rhythmically rich jazz, the album finds Jones doing what she does better than any peer: reshape songs, from Neil Young to Duke Ellington, with skill and soul, and balance them with originals that stand up to her jazz, country, and pop influences. Her voice remains miraculous, one of the warmest, sexiest sounds ever captured on tape.Jones has turned up on albums by everyone from the Foo Fighters to Herbie Hancock. She simply loves to play and sing; when she takes the stage, there’s never any doubt of that.Watch Norah Jones performing Soundgarden's "Black Hole Son" below: