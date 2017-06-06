Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Norah Jones Will Perform at Peabody Opera House Tonight

Posted By on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 6:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BLUE NOTE RECORDS
  • PHOTO VIA BLUE NOTE RECORDS
What Norah Jones lacks in edge she makes up for in what matters: melody, emotion, risks (as subtle as they may be), the pure beauty of music. If her collaboration with hipster hero Danger Mouse wasn’t enough to win over indie-rockists, her new album, Day Breaks, stands no chance. A return to piano and rhythmically rich jazz, the album finds Jones doing what she does better than any peer: reshape songs, from Neil Young to Duke Ellington, with skill and soul, and balance them with originals that stand up to her jazz, country, and pop influences. Her voice remains miraculous, one of the warmest, sexiest sounds ever captured on tape.

Have Voice, Will Travel: Jones has turned up on albums by everyone from the Foo Fighters to Herbie Hancock. She simply loves to play and sing; when she takes the stage, there’s never any doubt of that.

Watch Norah Jones performing Soundgarden's "Black Hole Son" below:


Norah Jones
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market Street. $58 to $62. 314-499-7600.



Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oh Snap, Corey Feldman's Band Is Coming to the Lake of the Ozarks Read More

  2. Why the Hell Are St. Louis Musicians Performing "Smooth" Ten Times in a Row This Weekend? Read More

  3. What's Up With Those Colorful Pianos Popping Up All Around St. Louis? Read More

  4. Jack Grelle Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. LouFest Adds Snoop Dogg, Spoon, Run the Jewels and More to 2017 Lineup Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation