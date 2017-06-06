Seashine Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Facebook

RFTIn its infancy, shoegaze music sprang forth from the heady mixture of disaffected British youth with access to both an arsenal of guitar effects and a medicine cabinet full of pills. But in the 25 years since My Bloody Valentine cut new territory with a Fender Jazzmaster, the form has become malleable enough to contain bands of many stripes. In Seashine, a relatively new foursome, a reverence for the past mingles with an off-the-moment energy. The band’s four-song demo has a polish and assuredness that belies its home-recorded origins. “Shangri La” kicks off the set with a propulsive, stutter-stepped snare roll before settling into a stratospheric dreaminess that carries through the rest of the set, with singer and guitarist Demi Haynes able to cut through the haze with force and grace.Ride, Beach House, Lush, Echo & the Bunnymen