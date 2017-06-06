Share
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Seashine Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

In its infancy, shoegaze music sprang forth from the heady mixture of disaffected British youth with access to both an arsenal of guitar effects and a medicine cabinet full of pills. But in the 25 years since My Bloody Valentine cut new territory with a Fender Jazzmaster, the form has become malleable enough to contain bands of many stripes. In Seashine, a relatively new foursome, a reverence for the past mingles with an off-the-moment energy. The band’s four-song demo has a polish and assuredness that belies its home-recorded origins. “Shangri La” kicks off the set with a propulsive, stutter-stepped snare roll before settling into a stratospheric dreaminess that carries through the rest of the set, with singer and guitarist Demi Haynes able to cut through the haze with force and grace.

Recommended if you like: Ride, Beach House, Lush, Echo & the Bunnymen

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeashineBand/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/seashineband


