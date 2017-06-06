Tef Poe Added to ShowcaseSTL June 17 In the Grove

Rounding out a lineup of more than 100 acts, Tef Poe has been added to ShowcaseSTL
, taking place in the Grove neighborhood on Saturday, June 17. The rapper, activist and co-founder of Hands Up United will close out the main stage at the Ready Room with a late night performance at 12:30 a.m.
Fresh off the release of Black Julian
, released earlier this year on Valentine's Day, Tef Poe challenges the perception of activism in rap while taking a giant leap forward. The rapper himself wears many hats, so it's only appropriate that his first major release since 2015 showcases that diversity and flexibility to be and say many things at once.
We've lost count of how many years Riverfront Times
readers have voted Tef Poe as Best Rapper in St. Louis and we recently named him as one of this year's STL 77
.
This year’s 16th Annual ShowcaseSTL will be the largest all-local lineup in St. Louis history, with more than 100 acts set to perform. The event will take up more space on the calendar as well, with a huge blowout on Friday night at Atomic Cowboy in addition to the full day event on Saturday across nine venues in the Grove from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.
All-Access Wristbands are on sale now for $15 and provide access to both days.
.