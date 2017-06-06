Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The Knuckles Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 6:21 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

The collaboration of Rockwell Knuckles and Aloha Misho was never a foregone conclusion; both artists have been on the grind for the better part of the last decade. Each made their individual marks on the scene — him with square-shouldered hip-hop, her with powerful, socially aware R&B. But as the Knuckles, they bring out new textures in each other’s style, creating a two-person supergroup in the process. On the pair’s first slew of releases, it’s a joy to hear the singers dip and dive around each other. On “So Much To Say,” Misho takes the lead on the piano-led intro while Knuckles punctuates her lines in his deep, studied baritone. And it’s his singing chops that shine on the clicky, pulsating “Ugly People,” allowing Misho to prop up his bars with smart harmonies. The result is a true synergy that elevates the individual artists while creating something bright, bold and necessary.

Recommended if you like: Alicia Keys, Tupac, Lizzo, Arshad Goods

Official: http://theknuckles.net/home/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/theknucklesband
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theknucklesband/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oh Snap, Corey Feldman's Band Is Coming to the Lake of the Ozarks Read More

  2. Why the Hell Are St. Louis Musicians Performing "Smooth" Ten Times in a Row This Weekend? Read More

  3. What's Up With Those Colorful Pianos Popping Up All Around St. Louis? Read More

  4. Jack Grelle Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. LouFest Adds Snoop Dogg, Spoon, Run the Jewels and More to 2017 Lineup Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation