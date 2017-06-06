The Knuckles Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist website

RFTThe collaboration of Rockwell Knuckles and Aloha Misho was never a foregone conclusion; both artists have been on the grind for the better part of the last decade. Each made their individual marks on the scene — him with square-shouldered hip-hop, her with powerful, socially aware R&B. But as the Knuckles, they bring out new textures in each other's style, creating a two-person supergroup in the process. On the pair's first slew of releases, it's a joy to hear the singers dip and dive around each other. On "So Much To Say," Misho takes the lead on the piano-led intro while Knuckles punctuates her lines in his deep, studied baritone. And it's his singing chops that shine on the clicky, pulsating "Ugly People," allowing Misho to prop up his bars with smart harmonies. The result is a true synergy that elevates the individual artists while creating something bright, bold and necessary.