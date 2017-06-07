Funky Butt Brass Band Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Outside the Pageant after the memorial service for Chuck Berry, a brass band played “St. Louis Blues” as Berry’s coffin was lifted into the hearse. The musicians, of course, were the Funky Butt Brass Band, an ensemble that’s become, like Berry himself, an emblem of this city. Though its core sound belongs to the tradition of the New Orleans second line, its spirit is 100 percent St. Louis. The sextet is our hardest working jazz-funk fusion band, and its omnipresence at street parties, festivals, Soulard bars and classy nightclubs remains, after all these years, well worth celebrating. The sound of St. Louis just wouldn’t be the same without them.
