Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Newly Announced: U2, Angel Olsen, Waka Flocka Flame, Broncho, Banks and More

Posted By on Wed, Jun 7, 2017 at 6:19 AM

click to enlarge Angel Olsen will perform at the Pageant on Wednesday, October 4. - PHOTO BY AMANDA MARSALIS
  • Photo by Amanda Marsalis
  • Angel Olsen will perform at the Pageant on Wednesday, October 4.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Angel Olsen: W/ Mount Moriah, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Banks: Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Brian McKnight: W/ Ginuwine, Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $45-$100. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Broncho: W/ Billy Changer, Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Finesse Mitchell: Thu., Aug. 17, 7:30 & 10 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 18, 10 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 19, 10 p.m., $18-$31. Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Saint Louis Galleria Mall, Richmond Heights, 314-727-1260.

Gogol Bordello: W/ Lucky Chops, Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Jon Bellion: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Palisades: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Rhiannon Giddens: Mon., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Sawyer Fredericks: W/ Gabriel Wolfchild and The Northern Light, Haley Johnsen, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Second To All CD Release: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $6-$8. Cicero's, 6691 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-862-0009.

Split The Skyline Cd Release Party: Sat., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Tom Segura: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

U2: Sat., Sept. 16, 5 p.m., TBA. The Dome at America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza St., St. Louis, 314-342-5201.

Waka Flocka Flame: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $28-$38. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Continue to page two for more shows.


