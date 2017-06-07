Son Volt Is One of This Year's STL 77

PHOTO BY DAVID MCCLISTER

RFTWith the latest incarnation of Son Volt, Jay Farrar continues to push his songs into new sonic territory by transforming the musical history he knows so well. The sound of the blues, always his foundation, growls, stomps and moans on the album, released this spring and quickly followed by a round of touring with the loudest and hardest rocking band he’s ever fronted. On the road, guitarist Chris Frame (who replaced St. Louis veteran Gary Hunt) joins multi-instrumentalist Mark Spencer and drummer Jacob Edwards (who has taken over for Dave Bryson) along with longtime bassist Andrew Duplantis. The musicians know how to make Farrar’s eclectic and electric version of the blues an incandescent, thrilling experience.Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Jack White, the Jayhawks