Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Son Volt Is One of This Year's STL 77

Posted By on Wed, Jun 7, 2017 at 6:45 AM

PHOTO BY DAVID MCCLISTER
  • PHOTO BY DAVID MCCLISTER
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

With the latest incarnation of Son Volt, Jay Farrar continues to push his songs into new sonic territory by transforming the musical history he knows so well. The sound of the blues, always his foundation, growls, stomps and moans on the album Notes of Blue, released this spring and quickly followed by a round of touring with the loudest and hardest rocking band he’s ever fronted. On the road, guitarist Chris Frame (who replaced St. Louis veteran Gary Hunt) joins multi-instrumentalist Mark Spencer and drummer Jacob Edwards (who has taken over for Dave Bryson) along with longtime bassist Andrew Duplantis. The musicians know how to make Farrar’s eclectic and electric version of the blues an incandescent, thrilling experience.

Recommended if you like: Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Jack White, the Jayhawks

Official: http://sonvolt.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonVolt/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sonvoltmusic
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/thirtytigers/son-volt-back-against-the-wall


