Brothers Lazaroff Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Last year, Brothers Lazaroff released the fuzzy and stormy Dangerous Times
, its response to the rise of Donald Trump and the decline of decency in public discourse. To its credit, the band takes no cheap shots and indulges in no conspiracies. The music distills the Brothers’ longstanding love of psychedelic rock and country blues into its densest and most cinematic sound yet. Its recent gigs — including a winter-long residency at the Tick Tock Tavern and a symphonic set up at the Chesterfield Amphitheater featuring a cadre of classical musicians — have been as freewheeling and focused as St. Louis roots rock ever gets.
