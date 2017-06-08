Brothers Lazaroff Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTLast year, Brothers Lazaroff released the fuzzy and stormy, its response to the rise of Donald Trump and the decline of decency in public discourse. To its credit, the band takes no cheap shots and indulges in no conspiracies. The music distills the Brothers’ longstanding love of psychedelic rock and country blues into its densest and most cinematic sound yet. Its recent gigs — including a winter-long residency at the Tick Tock Tavern and a symphonic set up at the Chesterfield Amphitheater featuring a cadre of classical musicians — have been as freewheeling and focused as St. Louis roots rock ever gets.Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen, the Byrds