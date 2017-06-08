Share
Email
Print

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Brothers Lazaroff Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 6:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Last year, Brothers Lazaroff released the fuzzy and stormy Dangerous Times, its response to the rise of Donald Trump and the decline of decency in public discourse. To its credit, the band takes no cheap shots and indulges in no conspiracies. The music distills the Brothers’ longstanding love of psychedelic rock and country blues into its densest and most cinematic sound yet. Its recent gigs — including a winter-long residency at the Tick Tock Tavern and a symphonic set up at the Chesterfield Amphitheater featuring a cadre of classical musicians — have been as freewheeling and focused as St. Louis roots rock ever gets.

Recommended if you like: Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen, the Byrds

Official: http://www.brotherslazaroff.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brotherslazaroffmusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/broslaz
Bandcamp: https://brotherslazaroff.bandcamp.com/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grandpa's Ghost Returns with Double LP Carnage Queen and EP Country of Piss Read More

  2. Portugal. The Man Is Alaska Proud, Even with Major Label Success Read More

  3. What's Up With Those Colorful Pianos Popping Up All Around St. Louis? Read More

  4. The Sleepy Rubies Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. The Maness Brothers Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation