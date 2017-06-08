The Bottle Rockets Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTIt’s weird to think that the Bottle Rockets had its only hit 22 years ago: “Radar Gun” peaked at No. 27 on’s Mainstream Rock chart, hanging in there for a solid three-month run. The song remains a live staple, but the band was always more than a one-hit wonder. It’s last album,, proved it still had sounds, tones, stories and hooks to burn, and still knew how to throw and roll with the rock punches, even if the mainstream is now unrecognizable to its cagey style. The band has gotten smarter with the years, booking memorable national tours with like-minded rockers Chuck Prophet and Marshall Crenshaw, reaching new audiences and somehow sounding as vigorous as ever.Drive-By Truckers, Tom Petty, Steve Earle, Crazy Horse