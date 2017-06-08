The Bottle Rockets Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge
This year the
RFT recognizes St. Louis' stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
It’s weird to think that the Bottle Rockets had its only hit 22 years ago: “Radar Gun” peaked at No. 27 on Billboard
’s Mainstream Rock chart, hanging in there for a solid three-month run. The song remains a live staple, but the band was always more than a one-hit wonder. It’s last album, South Broadway Athletic Club
, proved it still had sounds, tones, stories and hooks to burn, and still knew how to throw and roll with the rock punches, even if the mainstream is now unrecognizable to its cagey style. The band has gotten smarter with the years, booking memorable national tours with like-minded rockers Chuck Prophet and Marshall Crenshaw, reaching new audiences and somehow sounding as vigorous as ever.
Recommended if you like:
Drive-By Truckers, Tom Petty, Steve Earle, Crazy Horse
Official: http://www.bottlerocketsmusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bottlerockets/
Bandcamp: https://thebottlerockets.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bottlerockets