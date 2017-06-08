Share
Email
Print

Thursday, June 8, 2017

The Bottle Rockets Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 6:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It’s weird to think that the Bottle Rockets had its only hit 22 years ago: “Radar Gun” peaked at No. 27 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, hanging in there for a solid three-month run. The song remains a live staple, but the band was always more than a one-hit wonder. It’s last album, South Broadway Athletic Club, proved it still had sounds, tones, stories and hooks to burn, and still knew how to throw and roll with the rock punches, even if the mainstream is now unrecognizable to its cagey style. The band has gotten smarter with the years, booking memorable national tours with like-minded rockers Chuck Prophet and Marshall Crenshaw, reaching new audiences and somehow sounding as vigorous as ever.

Recommended if you like: Drive-By Truckers, Tom Petty, Steve Earle, Crazy Horse

Official: http://www.bottlerocketsmusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bottlerockets/
Bandcamp: https://thebottlerockets.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bottlerockets


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grandpa's Ghost Returns with Double LP Carnage Queen and EP Country of Piss Read More

  2. Portugal. The Man Is Alaska Proud, Even with Major Label Success Read More

  3. What's Up With Those Colorful Pianos Popping Up All Around St. Louis? Read More

  4. The Sleepy Rubies Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. The Maness Brothers Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation