Gene Jackson Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTWhile he isn’t a household name on the blues and soul scene, Gene Jackson remains one of the city’s finest singers. His voice stands up to comparisons to the greats of Motown and Chess, and with this year’s album, 1963, he lays down straight-ahead soul, with lush horns and spritely rhythms. His soul is classy and classic. It’s hard to believe this is Jackson’s first official release. Working with producer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Niehaus IV, Jackson, a regular performer with Power Play and Soul Reunion, seems at the top of his game, turning in a set of poignant and catchy originals that would have sounded very much at home on the radio in 1963 — or just about any year, for that matter.Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Charles Bradley, Bobby Womack