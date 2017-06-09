Share
Friday, June 9, 2017

Gene Jackson Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 6:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

While he isn’t a household name on the blues and soul scene, Gene Jackson remains one of the city’s finest singers. His voice stands up to comparisons to the greats of Motown and Chess, and with this year’s album, 1963, he lays down straight-ahead soul, with lush horns and spritely rhythms. His soul is classy and classic. It’s hard to believe this is Jackson’s first official release. Working with producer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Niehaus IV, Jackson, a regular performer with Power Play and Soul Reunion, seems at the top of his game, turning in a set of poignant and catchy originals that would have sounded very much at home on the radio in 1963 — or just about any year, for that matter.

Recommended if you like: Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Charles Bradley, Bobby Womack

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/genejacksonmusic/
Label: https://www.bluelotusrecordings.com


