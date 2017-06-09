Share
Friday, June 9, 2017

Lamar Harris Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 6:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Of late, Lamar Harris has been working steadily and creatively as DJ Nune, the only turntablist in town who can blow a mean trombone between even meaner remixes. His sets have put him in the first rank of local DJs, but it’s his band vision that remains most impressive. This year, Harris is set to release a jazz-funk fusion EP, the Mothership Chronicles, which reimagines the sound of Parliament Funkadelic in a full band setting. All the while he’ll continue to work as a DJ on old school R&B station 95.5 FM, as a solo music educator and as a contributor to the St. Louis Low Brass Collective, a non-profit that offers training and performing opportunities for students of the trombone, euphonium, baritone horn and tuba. Few St. Louis musicians have as diverse and potent an impact on the community as Harris.

Recommended if you like: George Clinton, Trombone Shorty, DJ Needles, the Roots

Official: https://www.thelamarharris.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DJ-Nune-is-Lamar-Harris-200189794713/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamarharris314
Bandcamp: https://djnuneislamarharris.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/djnune314


