Lamar Harris Is One of This Year's STL 77

RFTOf late, Lamar Harris has been working steadily and creatively as DJ Nune, the only turntablist in town who can blow a mean trombone between even meaner remixes. His sets have put him in the first rank of local DJs, but it’s his band vision that remains most impressive. This year, Harris is set to release a jazz-funk fusion EP, the, which reimagines the sound of Parliament Funkadelic in a full band setting. All the while he’ll continue to work as a DJ on old school R&B station 95.5 FM, as a solo music educator and as a contributor to the St. Louis Low Brass Collective, a non-profit that offers training and performing opportunities for students of the trombone, euphonium, baritone horn and tuba. Few St. Louis musicians have as diverse and potent an impact on the community as Harris.George Clinton, Trombone Shorty, DJ Needles, the Roots